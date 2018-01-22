State police search for missing 22-year-old

ROXBURY – New York State Police in Sidney are currently looking for a 22-year-old man who is missing from the Town of Roxbury in Delaware County.

Christian Rojas Martinez was last seen on Saturday. He is a hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and medium build.

Martinez has brown hair, brown eyes, and is believed to be wearing a green parka, blue jeans, and black boots.

Police say Martinez was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 20.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the New York State Police at (607) 561-7400.