Plymouth Fire tanker overturns en route to house fire

PLYMOUTH – Slick conditions on Monday morning led to a Plymouth Fire Department tanker sliding off the road and overturning on County Road 21 between Cole Road and Howard Hill Road.

The tanker overturned at roughly 5:21 a.m. Monday while en route to a fully involved house fire at 553 German Hollow Road. The house fire scene was under investigation when Evening Sun staff arrived. Units from Plymouth, Smyrna, North Norwich, Norwich, and Sherburne were on scene, along with the Chenango County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police. (Grady Thompson photo)