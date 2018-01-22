Greene American Legion news: Boy's State; flag retirement

GREENE – If you know of a HS Junior Boy that is exceptional and wants a great summer experience that will also look good on his application for college contact Mr. Butler at the High School about Boy's State. Likewise if you know a HS Junior Lady who wants to grow and have a great informative day contact Mr. Butler about Girl's Leadership Day.

This program is unique to Greene and was started years ago for girls to meet State Legislators. Both programs interview candidates and are free to selected Greene young people. OIC for these programs is Victor Jenks Post Vice Commander. Our prayers go to the family of Jim Doughty who passed away at the Oxford Vets Home. Remember the Post now has a permanent home at 7 S Canal St due to the generosity of Dr Parker. Staff meeting will be at our new home Jan 31 at 6 PM. Did you see Post Member John Girton and his wife Shirley on the Harry Connick Jr Show on Jan 17 at 3PM?

If you have a question about Flag Retirement contact L Bourque(656-9047), about Flags(we do not sell the poles), Plaque sales, etc J Girton, Membership G Marr, Monument questions or applications (pavers run $30 and stay around as a memorial to a loved one who served)E Howell ^56-4533, Honor Guard L Bourque, and other questions myself J Koopman. I