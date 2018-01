PHARSALIA On Friday, Chenango County Sheriff's Office released additional details surrounding the arrest of longtime Norwich City School District groundskeeper David G. Schaffer for sexual abuse in the first degree.

Schaffer, 55, of Pharsalia was arrested on Thursday by the Chenango County Sheriff's Office for sexual abuse in the first degree, a class D felony, and the misdemeanors of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.