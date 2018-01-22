40th annual Winter Living Celebration at Rogers Conservation Center

Frank Speziale photo

Friends of Rogers held its 40th annual Winter Living Celebration on Saturday, an event that featured cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, an ice sculptor, horse-drawn sleigh rides, and more. The Susquehanna String Band made a reappearance at the Winter Living Celebration, singing happy birthday to Rogers Conservation Center, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary as the first state-backed environmental education center. Pictured here, Winter Living Celebration attendees prepare for cross-country skiing at Rogers Center.