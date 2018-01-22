start title end
40th annual Winter Living Celebration at Rogers Conservation Center

Frank Speziale photo

Friends of Rogers held its 40th annual Winter Living Celebration on Saturday, an event that featured cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, an ice sculptor, horse-drawn sleigh rides, and more. The Susquehanna String Band made a reappearance at the Winter Living Celebration, singing happy birthday to Rogers Conservation Center, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary as the first state-backed environmental education center. Pictured here, Winter Living Celebration attendees prepare for cross-country skiing at Rogers Center.

