NMS sixth grader wins Spelling Bee

The Norwich Middle School held its local Spelling Bee on January 18, the first step for a local student to have the potential for participating in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, DC. Sixth-grader Leona Tyler won the bee after 11 rounds of competition by correcting spelling the word “mandible.” Leona and local winners from other area schools will be competing next in the regional competition sponsored by DCMO-BOCES and the Oneonta The Daily Star to be held at SUNY-Oneonta on March 3, the winner of which will win an all-expense paid trip to the Scripps National Bee in May. (Submitted photo)