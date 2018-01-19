First free movie night of 2018 at Oxford Memorial Library on Friday

OXFORD – Join the Oxford Memorial Library on Friday evening for its first Family Movie Night of 2018 with the showing of Despicable Me 3.

At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, January 19, the library will host a free showing of the PG-movie, where, according to Imbd.com, "Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother, Dru, who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist."

The movie will be shown on the big screen and admission is free. Snacks and beverages will be available for a dollar or less, with proceeds benefiting library programs and program supplies.