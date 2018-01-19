40th annual Winter Living Celebration this Saturday at Rogers

SHERBURNE – Experience the magic of winter during the 40th annual Winter Living Celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday at Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne.

Hosted by Friends of Rogers, this fun-filled day will be packed with outdoor activities, demonstrations, and live performances.

“We’re excited to be celebrating the 40th anniversary of this beloved festival, which we know our community looks forward to with great anticipation every year,” said Simon Solomon, Friends of Rogers executive director. “This year, thanks to the generosity of Lok ‘n Logs, we are able to enhance the winter living experience by supplementing traditional event demonstrations with new guest vendors.”

For this year’s celebration, world class ice-sculptor Stanley Kolonko of The Ice Farm will be on hand, along with his “best ice south of the Arctic Circle.”