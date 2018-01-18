Neil Bartle to be honored as 2018 Distinguished Citizen of the Year

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Baden-Powell Council, Boy Scouts of America has announced that Blueox Corporation President Neil Bartle is this year’s recipient of the 2018 Distinguished Citizen of the Year award for Chenango County.

Bartle will be honored at a dinner to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the Canasawacta Country Club in Norwich. Selection was made for the award by a committee of local citizens which includes past recipients, and is co-chaired by Joe Angelino and Fred Miers. Last year’s recipient was Joe Angelino.

This is the 33rd Annual Distinguished Citizen of the Year dinner benefiting the local Scouting program. Each year the Scouts recognize a local community leader for their outstanding contribution to the betterment of the community and service to their fellow citizens.