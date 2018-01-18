Neil Bartle to be honored as 2018 Distinguished Citizen of the Year

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Baden-Powell Council, Boy Scouts of America has announced that Blueox Corporation President Neil Bartle is this year’s recipient of the 2018 Distinguished Citizen of the Year award for Chenango County.

Bartle will be honored at a dinner to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the Canasawacta Country Club in Norwich. Selection was made for the award by a committee of local citizens which includes past recipients, and is co-chaired by Joe Angelino and Fred Miers. Last year’s recipient was Joe Angelino.

This is the 33rd Annual Distinguished Citizen of the Year dinner benefiting the local Scouting program. Each year the Scouts recognize a local community leader for their outstanding contribution to the betterment of the community and service to their fellow citizens.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 35% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook