State officials respond to Cuomo's proposed '18-'19 budget

NEW YORK STATE – On Tuesday, officials from around the state responded Governor Andrew Cuomo's 2018-19 executive budget proposal.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22): “Once again, Governor Cuomo’s Executive Budget Proposal is a disaster for New York citizens. The Governor’s tax-and-spend regime shows a complete lack of respect for the taxpayers of our state. Cuomo is continuing his addiction to spending by hiking taxes to fund more failed cronyism policies and corporate welfare schemes. Meanwhile, Cuomo’s budget plan refuses to cut spending to address our state’s dangerously high debt—the second highest in the nation. Cuomo’s bloated budget proposal will continue to drive people and jobs out of our state in record numbers. New York leads the nation in outmigration of its citizens.

“Instead of providing tax and regulatory relief to struggling families, the Governor’s budget will punish small businesses, our most important job creators. Small businesses create nearly 70 percent of new jobs.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 26% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook