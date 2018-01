NEW BERLIN – Unadilla Valley’s Andrew Jackson posted his career best a few weeks ago. Wednesday night, he topped it by pouring 36 points while adding 11 rebounds and eight assists to his statline as the Storm beat Delhi 68-51 on their home floor.

Jackson scored 11 of the Storm’s 12 first quarter points, giving UV a 12-10 lead.

Unadilla Valley carried a five point advantage into the intermission and continued to extend it after the third by scoring 20 in the quarter.