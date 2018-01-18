Stingy defense creates big first half for Lady Tornado

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – The Lady Purple Tornado’s ambitious defense has often creates their offensive opportunities this season. Their play in Wednesday’s contest was no different, as they took down non-league opponent Utica Proctor, 56-34 , with a good portion of their points coming from steals and transition baskets.

Taking the opening tip, a three point basket by Norwich’s Triniti Myers kicked off the 20 point first quarter for the home team. Before Utica Proctor could get in a half-court set, Abby Flynn came up with a steal, kicked it out to Taylor Hansen. Hansen then finished hard at the rim and got the foul called.

At the defensive end, Hansen blocked a shot and the ball was against kicked ahead in transition to a running Myers, who also got the hoop and the foul a block to give Norwich a 10-0 lead.

Next, it was Purple Tornado Nicole Jeffrey’s turn. Jeffrey stole the ball from the Proctor guard in the backcourt and scored. The very next possession, Jeffrey records another steal and outlets it to Hansen for the easy bucket.