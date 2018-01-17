Nets torched in Lady Marauders’ loss to Waterville

SHERBURNE – The girls of Sherburne-Earlville and Waterville combined to score a total of 143 points in Tuesday’s game in Sherburne but the Lady Marauders were on the losing side of the high scoring contest.

Despite Kaitlyn Furner’s back-to-back-to-back threes in the first quarter, the Marauders found themselves down by 20 points until midway through the second. At the halftime break, the Waterville lead was cutdown to 13.

But Sherburne-Earlville came out of the intermission with a little fire. Having a strong defensive third, the Marauders held their opponent to a scoring drought, allowing just 10 after two 20-plus point quarters.