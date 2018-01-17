Lady Tornado place second at Juggler Tournament

UTICA – After surving a close game with Holland Patent, the Lady Purple Tornado faced another tough opponent in the Utica Notre Dame Juggler Tournament. The 8-0 and number 16 in the state host team, the Lady Jugglers.

Opening up Norwich’s scoring was Halea Eaton, sinking a three for the Tornado early in the game. The Purple also received a bucket from Saige Benedict and five points by Triniti Myers over the first eight minutes, keeping up the the Jugglers tempo.

Eaton again dialed in from long-range, knocking down her second of the game. Adding another basket in the second quarter, Eaton led the scoring for Norwich in the second as they nearly answered every basket scored by Notre Dame. Sydney Coggings also hit a long ball for Norwich in the stanza while Haley Colabelli, Benedict and Myers each added two.