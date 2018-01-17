start title end
spacer Aftonarrow Closed Gilbertsville - Mount Uptonarrow Delayed Opening spacer

Foot chase leads to Endicott man's arrest on crack cocaine charges in Norwich

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 17th, 2018

NORWICH – A foot chase through the City of Norwich culminated in police arresting a Village of Endicott man for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony, and resisting arrest on January 11.

Richard J. Madison, 37, of Endicott was arrested by the Chenango County Sheriff's Office and the City of Norwich Police Department on Thursday after Madison was found to be in possession of crack cocaine packaged for sale and over $4,000, according the Sheriff Ernest R. Cutting, Jr.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 28% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook