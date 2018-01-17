Foot chase leads to Endicott man's arrest on crack cocaine charges in Norwich

NORWICH – A foot chase through the City of Norwich culminated in police arresting a Village of Endicott man for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony, and resisting arrest on January 11.

Richard J. Madison, 37, of Endicott was arrested by the Chenango County Sheriff's Office and the City of Norwich Police Department on Thursday after Madison was found to be in possession of crack cocaine packaged for sale and over $4,000, according the Sheriff Ernest R. Cutting, Jr.