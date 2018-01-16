UHS Chenango Memorial welcomes two new doctors

NORWICH – Dr. Todd Jeffrey and Dr. Patricia Warski have joined UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital and their practice is now called UHS Podiatry in Norwich. As part of the partnership, the foot specialists have moved their office to a new office location on the third floor in the Eaton Center at 24 Conkey Avenue in Norwich.

Tuesday, January 2 marked the official opening of the new practice and returning patients were pleased to see that the new office is as pleasant and friendly as what they had previously come to know.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 31% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook