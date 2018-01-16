UHS Chenango Memorial welcomes two new doctors

NORWICH – Dr. Todd Jeffrey and Dr. Patricia Warski have joined UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital and their practice is now called UHS Podiatry in Norwich. As part of the partnership, the foot specialists have moved their office to a new office location on the third floor in the Eaton Center at 24 Conkey Avenue in Norwich.

Tuesday, January 2 marked the official opening of the new practice and returning patients were pleased to see that the new office is as pleasant and friendly as what they had previously come to know.