BINGHAMTON – The man who stands accused of attempting to murder two New York State Troopers with his vehicle in Binghamton on January 2 has been extradited back to New York to face the charges brought against him.

James A. Giacalone, 36, of Glen Aubrey was returned to New York on Saturday following his release from Geisinger Medical Center, where Giacalone was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound on his face that was sustained during the incident.