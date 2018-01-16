Trojans’ strong first half leads them past the Hornets

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 16th, 2018

GREENE – With three games in five days, the Greene Trojans’ ended their long week on a high-note against Harpursville, taking the 51-26 win on Saturday afternoon.

The Trojans scored early and often in the first half, going into the break leading 35-11. In that span of 16 minutes, (First name) Klumpp poured in 15 points for Greene, single-handedly out scoring the Hornets on his own.

But the Trojans’ shared the scoring throughout. Mitchell Walters chipped in all 10 of his points in the first half, aiding in the lop-sided difference.

The Hornets started their scoring trail, adding seven and eight in the two middle quarters.


