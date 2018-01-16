Norwich ‘Four Horseman’ place 17th overall at the Eastern States Classic

LOCH SHELDRAKE, NY – 165 schools sent athletes from five different states to compete in one of the toughest tournaments in the country, the Eastern States Classic. Some of the wrestlers representing in the field were nationaly ranked across the board, including the number one ranked wrestler in the US High School Rankings.

“At Eastern States, you are only allowed so many entries and many schools are on a waiting list,” said Norwich head coach Bob Hagenbugh.

Four Norwich Purple Tornado wrestlers were part of the field in this prestigious tournament. Dubbed the “Four Horseman” by Hagenbuch, all won their first round matches.

Starting the Purple off at 99-pounds, Dante Geislinger tech falled his opponent 16-0 at the 5:20 mark of the match. He continued on the winning trail when he upset the seed with a 6-3 decision win, landing him into a semi-final match. Geislinger lost a hard fought battle by a 4-0 decision to the number one seed of his weight class, Mason Bush of Central Valley. Geislinger wrestled back to place fourth in the tournament.

In just a few weight classes higher, Norwich’s 126 pounder, Mike Squires, had a long journey ahead of him. “Mike had probably the most number of athletes and toughest weight classes in the entire tournament,” said Hagenbuch. In fact, Squires’ bracket was made up of 42 athletes. Squires opened up his tournament run with a 7-1 decision. But he was quickly met with a road block when he matched up against Matt Campo of Mount Sinai. Campo and Squires met in the finals of the Windsor Christmas Tournament with Campo taking the title. Squires looked to revenge the loss from a few weeks ago but it was again Campo with the win. Squires wrestled one more match in the tournament wrestlebacks before being defeated by Commack’s Matt Patrizio later in the tournament.