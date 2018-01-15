Lady Trojans’ seven threes pave way in win over Harpursville

GREENE – The Lady Trojans of Greene knocked down seven from beyond the arc in Friday’s 60-18 win over the visiting Harpursville Hornets.

Greene jumped out to a 15 point after the first quarter with the first two baskets coming from the hands of Emma Smith. But the Trojans’ snipers began to dial in from long distance as Alyssa Sands hit the first of three straight threes by Greene McKenna Sergi then hit the next two back-to-back as they scored 17 in the first.

Greene showed no signs of slowing down as they scored 39 points over the course of the next 16 minutes of play. In the two middle quarters, the Trojans scored 17 and 22 on balanced scoring throughout the team. Smith led in the second with seven points tallied while it was Sergi again leading the charge in the third.

All of Greene’s scoring occurred while limiting their opponent to no more than eight points in any of the quarters and holding them to a game total of 18 points.

Smith finished with a game high 17 points. Teammates Sands and Sergi each chipped in with 15 and 14 points in the Greene win.

The Lady Trojans don’t play again on Friday when they travel to Afton with their boys team for a quad-header. The basketball action is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. when the girls JV team plays. The varsity will start following the boys JV game.