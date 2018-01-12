Turnovers sting Norwich in loss at Oneonta

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 12th, 2018

ONEONTA – Oneonta took a commanding 22-10 lead after the first quarter of play and didn’t show any signs of letting up. Forcing Norwich to many turnovers while disrupting their shots, the Yellowjackets took full advantage in their win over the Purple Thursday night.

In the 10 point effort of the first eight minutes, Carson Maynard contributed eight while Michael Carson added the other two.

In the second, the Tornado outscored Oneonta 10-8 with Carson going 4-for-4 from the foul-line while chipping in another two to lead with six. He ended his night with a prefect 8-for-8 performance at free-throw line to give him a total of 12 for the contest.


