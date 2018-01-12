Tough home loss for the Blackhawks on Thursday; Other local sports coverage throughout the county

Frank Speziale Photo

OXFORD – Turnovers and missed shots caused by the clinging, persistant defense of the Delhi Bulldogs handed the Blackhawks a loss at home on Thursday night.

Oxford kept the game within reach after the first as the they were down by three. But the turnovers caused by the Bulldogs allowed the Blackhawks to only add four points to their tally, helping Delhi extend the lead to 23-11 by the half.

Nate Craft scored 25 points, more than half of the Bulldogs point total with 11 of his points coming at the foul-line. The Bulldogs as team were 15-for-22 for free-throws.

The Blackhawks were led by Jason Davis’ nine points on the offensive end. Teammate Brad Beckwith added seven and C.J. Smith chipped in with five in the loss.

Oxford will look to rebound Wednesday, January 17 when they travel the Bainbridge-Guilford for a MAC league match-up.

Delhi: Tyler Bruce 1 0-0-2; Luke Branigan 0; Michael Griswold 2 0-0-5; Alex Haight 0 0-3-0; Conor Aikens 3 1-2-7; Chris Hillis 1 0-0-2; Tristan Olson 1 0-0-2; Rich LaLosh 0 3-4-3; Nate Craft 7 11-13-25. Totals: 15 15-22-46.

Oxford: Jake Merwin 1 0-0-2; Josh Christian 0; Jason Davis 3 2-2-9; Xavier Cruise 1 0-0-2; Chris Martin 1 0-0-2; Matt Roach 0; CJ Smith 2 1-2-5; Brad Beckwich 3 1-1-7. Totals: 11 4-5-27.

D 10 13 9 14 – 46

O 7 4 10 6 – 27

Fouled out: None. Three-point goals: (D) Griswold 1; (O) Davis 1. Officials: Killian and McPeek.

Unadilla Valley 63, Deposit/Hancock 47

DEPOSIT – The second quarter was the difference in the game as the Storm took down the host Deposit/Hancock Eagles Thursday night.

UV’s Levi Rifanburg accounted for 10 of his teams 19 in the first stanza of action as the Storm led 19-12.

In the span of the second eight minutes, Unadilla Valley went on a 21-9 run behind Andrew Jackson’s nine and Dante Dye’s six from beyond the three-point line, giving them a 19 point lead at the break.

Coming out of the intermission, Rifanburg continued to pour in the point, nearly outscoring the Eagles by himself as he added 13 to his alreaady impressive tally. He finished the night with a double-double, recording 25 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

Jackson dished out nine in the game while contributing 16 in the scoring column.

The Storm improves to 3-0 in the conference with an overall record of 6-5. They are in action again on Tuesday, January 16 in a boys-girls quad-header against Delhi as a rescheduled game from the winter weather cancelations on January 4 and 5.

Unadilla Valley: Andrew Jackson 6 2-4-16, Sam Loeffler 0; Dante Dye 3 0-0-9; Charles Morgan 0; Payton Stilone 1 1-2-3; Caleb Parker 2 1-1-6; Spencer Meade 0 1-2-1; Levi Rifanburg 11 3-5-25; Bob Anderson 0; Wyatt Grey 0 1-2-1; Brady George 0; Cameron Osborne 0; Teddy Postma 1 0-0-2. Totals: 24 9-16-63.