19 localities split nearly $10M from NYS for consolidating

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State officials say 19 local governments across New York are splitting nearly $10 million for consolidating.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state funding through the Citizen Empowerment Tax Credit has gone to towns that have dissolved a village within their boundaries.

Three other municipalities that completed a village dissolution at the end of last year will also start to receive the annual tax credit benefit.

The largest single amount is the nearly $540,000 going to the Finger Lakes town of Seneca Falls for dissolving the village of the same name in 2012.

The Cuomo administration has been pushing consolidation efforts as a way to eliminate layers of bureaucracy, cut costs and lower property taxes. Municipalities that move forward with consolidations or dissolutions are eligible for the aid.