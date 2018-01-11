Norwich win STAC Division-III crown with road win over the Yellowjackets

ONEONTA – The host Oneonta jumped out to a fast start, winning three of the first four matches at the dual meet started at the 152 pound weight class. But the Purple Tornado wrestlers weren’t about to let a STAC Division championship slip away from them by their longtime school rival Wednesday night.

Oneonta’s Dylan Breed beat Norwich’s Dakota Powers by a 4-1 decision, to give the Yellowjackets an early lead. Minutes later, Oneonta’s Jude Valk then pinned Dakota Hall in 1:12 in the next match of the night.

Norwich’s Ty Rifanburg put the Tornado on the scoreboard as he pinned his opponent, Jovany Hernandez, at 3:00 to close the nine point lead by Oneonta down to three quickly.

But Oneonta’s Jerry Wells took the 182 pound match by pinning the Purple’s Joel Madore in 1:35, extending the lead back to nine.

That’s when Norwich took over, winning the 10 matches on the mat to control the match on their way to the division crown.

“We had [Eli] Rodriguez and [Angel] Francis out so we had to move guys around and set up some good matches,” said Norwich’s head coach Bob Hagenbuch.