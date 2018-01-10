Norwich captures second in Leo J. Sammon tournament over weekend; Marauders finish seventh in the field of 11 teams

ILION – The 2018 Leo J. Sammon Memorial Tournament was a pretty exciting tournament, as there was certainly wrestling talent in the gym on Saturday. With the crazy weather central New York had over the weekend starting Thursday night with the inches of snow with the sub-zero temperatures from Friday on, many weren’t sure if the tournament would happen. But Chenango County teams Norwich and Sherburne-Earlville braved the harsh weather and they wrestled.

Throughout the day, the 11 teams that attended put on outstanding matches to set up a great night for the finals with six Norwich wrestlers and the Marauders with

Norwich had both Dante Geislinger and Andrew Brown wrestle in the 99 pound bracket of the tournament. Brown and Geislinger met in the semi-finals. Geislinger moved one to wrestle in the finals against Mason Bush of the host Central Valley. Bush and Geislinger are both ranked in their sections as the top wrestler in their weight class, setting up one of the most anticipated matches of the finals.

Bush had previously faced Geislinger earlier this season at the Valley Duals in December with Bush winning their first meeting by a 3-0 decision. Geislinger was ready to revenge that early season loss as he had matched Bush through the first four rounds with three pins and one tech fall.

In an exciting match to start the finals, Bush handed Geislinger his second loss of the season by 2-1 victory for the Central Valley’s 99 pounder, improving to 32-0 on a season.

Earlier in the day, Purple Tornado Nick Glanville knocked off Camden’s Hunter Williams by a 3-1 decision win an action-packed battle. With the decision win, Glanville was matched up with Central Valley’s Jon Charles, who is ranked number one in division two of Section III, for the finals in the 106 pound weight class.