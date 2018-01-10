Lady Marauders outsized in Tuesday’s loss to Adirondack

SHERBURNE – The Lady Marauders faced three six-footers from the Adirondack Wildcarts Tuesday night but they didn’t let that bother their hustle in the first ten minutes of play.

Contrary to what was on displayed on the scoreboard after the first quarter, Sherburne-Earlville showed that they could compete with anyone no matter the size of their opponent.

Holding Adirondack to 12, Sherburne-Earlville was still capable of bringing a comeback effort before the half to give themselves a chance against their undefeated opponent. While the Marauders had many opportunities to score, few shots fell through the net.