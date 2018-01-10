Lady Tornado intensity and balanced play too much for Forks in win

CHENANGO FORKS – Norwich’s tenacity to start the game on the road in Chenango Forks was the best they have had so far this year said head coach Josh Bennett as the Lady Tornado outscored the host Blue Devils 22-4 in the first quarter en route to their 61-42 win Tuesday night.

Norwich made Forks turn the ball over to start the game, allowing the Purple to get out in transition and get baskets at the rim. Leading the teamin the first quarter was Saige Benedict, finishing the quarter with six points. Halea Eaton and Triniti Myers added four apeice as Norwich received balance scoring from everyone in the first eight minutes of play.

With no let up happening in the second, the Lady Purple added another 14 points behind the long-range attack of Myers, who hit two three-pointers in the quarter while teammate Abby Flynn finished at the basket for four, giving the road team a 36-12 advantage at the break.