Man who struck trooper with vehicle charged with attempted murder

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 10th, 2018

BINGHAMTON – A man who is accused of intentionally striking a New York State Trooper with his vehicle in Binghamton last week has been formally charged with two counts of attempted murder.

James A. Giacalone, 36, of Glen Aubrey, NY was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder on Monday after he allegedly intentionally struck an officer with his vehicle in an attempt to flee pursuing police on January 2.

According to a release from New York State Police, at approximately 5:05 p.m. on January 2, troopers initiated the pursuit of a 2017 Ford Fusion operated by Giacalone on Mitchell Avenue in the City of Binghamton.


