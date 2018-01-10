Preston fire leaves house as total loss; family seeks support

PRESTON – On the afternoon of January 4, Tiia and Jaan Aarismaa, IV lost their home at 1381 County Road 18, Oxford NY to a fire.

Mutual aid from Preston, Norwich, Pharsalia, Oxford, and McDonough were involved in fighting the blaze, and despite their efforts, the house was a complete loss.

Extreme cold and windy conditions presented challenging conditions. There were no injuries. Jaan Aarismaa, IV, was the only person home at the time, and he and two dogs escaped, thanks to working smoke alarms.

The family has lost everything in their home and have much to replace. The Aarismaa family has lived on the farm for 50 years. They plan to rebuild and remain on the farm in Preston for their children and future generations, but there is much to replace and a long road to recovery. Family and friends would be grateful for help of any kind.

To assist the family, an account has been established at Sidney Federal Credit Union, across from Benedict Corporation, for donations of any size. Additionally, relatives have helped establish a GoFundMe account, the link to which is: www.gofundme.com/rebuild-the-aarismaa-home

"This community is very caring and the outpouring of support has been amazing," said the Aarismaa family. Any individuals or parties interested in donating and helping the family are encouraged to due so.