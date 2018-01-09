County health dept. issues safe sleep recommendations for infants

CHENANGO COUNTY – In 2014, approximately 100 infants died suddenly or unexpectedly in New York State. The numbers for Chenango County have also increased from 2014 to present.

In light of the increased number of infant deaths in Chenango County due to unsafe sleep environments, the Chenango County Health Department is urging friends and family of expectant parents to learn about the current best practices to keep baby safe and to choose safe baby gifts when shopping for showers.

The message is quite simple, follow the ABC’s of Safe Sleep: ALONE – No co-sleeping, nothing in the crib including blankets, bumpers, toys, etc.; BACK - Always place baby on their back on a flat, firm surface for any sleep time; CRIB - Never fall asleep with the baby while you are in a recliner, chair, sofa, etc.

We’ve all been to baby showers where the expectant parents opened packages that contained many of the items we now know should not be put in the crib with the baby, such as padded bumpers, sleeping wedges, stuffed toys, pillows, and fluffy bedding.

Baby showers are an ideal opportunity to have the conversation about a safe sleep environment. Unfortunately, too many parents and caregivers haven’t heard the message, but hopefully they will listen to informed friends and family members.