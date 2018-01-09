Cuomo appoints Justice Garry as presiding justice of Third Department

First time a judge from the sixth judicial district has been appointed presiding justice since 1933

CHENANGO COUNTY – On January 1, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the appointment of local Justice Elizabeth Garry as presiding justice of the Third Department of the Appellate Division.

Justice Garry's appointment is the first time a justice from the sixth judicial district – comprising 10 counties, including Chenango – has been presiding justice of the Third Department since Justice James P. Hill, of the Town of German, retired from the position in 1948. She is also the first Democrat to hold the position.

"It's amazing, I got the phone call at home on January 1," said Justice Garry. "There were several of us who were seeking it, great candidates, so it was a process that took months."

As presiding justice, Justice Garry will be charged with the oversight of the Third Department – comprising 28 counties – including the role as the top administrative judge for the third, fourth, and sixth judicial districts.