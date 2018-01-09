Marauders defense leads to win at home over Wildcats

SHERBURNE – Sherburne-Earlville’s head coach Kevin Vibbard was waiting for his team to put together a two-half, complete game performance this season. Letting their pressuring defense become their offense, the Sherburne-Earlville Marauders defeated the visiting Adirondack Wildcats by 35 points Monday night to give their coach what he has been waiting for.

Sherburne-Earlville jumped out to a 18-12 advantage after the first quarter, in large part of their shooting performance from behind the three-point line. Hunter Lane knocked down two while teammates Sylas Swingle and Gabe Irwin each added one, accounting for 12 of their 18 points.

The Marauders didn’t show any signs of slowing down as they continued to outscore their opponent in every quarter. Sherburne-Earlville’s defense created their offense, whether it was from a defensive rebound or a caused turnover, the Marauders ran the floor in transition.

Sherburne-Earlville’s 26 point third quarter come from Lane’s 12 points and Dawson Lagoe’s eight. Lagoe finished with 12 while Lane tallied a game-high 22 points and Irwin added a total of 10 for the game.

“We played outstanding defense both halves and really got out to run the floor,” said Vibbard.

The Marauders held Adirondack to five points twice in the contest and only allowed a total of 34 points for the opposition. Sherburne-Earlville will look to do the same on Thursday when they host Sauquoit Valley at 7 p.m.

George Junior Republic 75, Otselic Valley 42

FREEVILLE – Since their first meeting this season, one in which the Vikings took by seven points, George Junior Republic has improved. So much so that the Falcons took down Otselic Valley Monday night with a final of 75-42.

George Junior received a very balanced scoring performance from everyone as they had five of their six players score in double-digits.

“We struggle to stop the transition and the dribble penetration by our opponent,” said Otselic Valley’s head coach Jacob Preston.

Clayton O’Hara and Gordon Marshall led the Vikings in the loss as each scored 12 points. O’Hara pulled down eight boards as well.