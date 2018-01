NORWICH – Many of us make resolutions this time of year. Guernsey Memorial Library wants to help you to turn over that new leaf in 2018. For the entire month of January, the library will accept donations of nonperishable pet or human food or other items in forgiveness of book fines.

You’ll start off the New Year with a clean slate and be able to take advantage of all of the library’s great services and you’ll help Roots and Wings or the Chenango SPCA at the same time.