Trial begins for former corrections officer accused of hate crimes

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 8th, 2018

NORWICH – A bench trial for a former New York State Corrections Officer accused of attempted murder and assault in the first degree, both hate crime charges, will begin on Monday in Chenango County Court nearly two-and-a-half years after the incident took place.

In addition to the two hate crime charges, Wayne J. Spratley, of Greene, is charged with three other felony counts, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm after a shooting that took place on July 19, 2015 in a parking lot on Lackawanna Avenue in Norwich around 3:30 a.m.


