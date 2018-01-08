Local officials respond to governor’s state of the state

NEW YORK – A Statement from Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch (R):

“This year the Governor’s ‘dog and pony show’ has returned to Albany. Although there were many great proposals presented and promises made, I am a bit skeptical after years of broken promises and failed economic development programs. As session kicks off today, I look forward to continuing to work to make New York more affordable and business friendly for the people of the Southern Tier.”

A statement from senator James L. Seward (R):

A new legislative session is underway, but my top priority has not changed from my very first year in office - do everything possible at the state level to ensure there are opportunities for growth in the 51st Senate District and across New York.