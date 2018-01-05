Chenango County school closings; wind chill could reach 30 below this weekend

Frank Speziale photo

As the area is hit with frigid temperatures and less than ideal road conditions Friday, the majority of schools in the county are either delayed or closed. Afton Central Schools, Bainbridge-Guilford Central Schools, Edmeston Central Schools, Greene Central Schools, Otselic Valley Central Schools, Oxford Academy and Central Schools, and Sherburne-Earlville Central Schools were all closed Friday, with B-G also cancelling school activities on Saturday. A wind chill warning is in effect for Chenango County through Sunday morning at 7 a.m., as experts anticipate wind chill temperatures ranging from 10 degrees below zero, to 30 degrees below zero.