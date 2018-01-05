Toast in the New Year at the Oxford Winter Farmers’ Market this Saturday

OXFORD – There's no better way to conquer the cold than to ring in a "Toasty" New Year with neighbors and friends in the warmth of the Oxford Winter Farmers' Market on Saturday, January 6.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Parish House Community Center of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Oxford, vendors at the Market will offer their usual wide selection of fresh produce, pastries, breads, dairy, poultry, pork, beef, soup, syrup, honey and jams, as well as handmade soaps, lotions and laundry products, cards, prints and other hand-crafted items.