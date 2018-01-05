Jim Gaudet and the RR Boys Return to 6 On The Square

OXFORD – On Saturday, January 6, at 7:30 pm, 6 On The Square is pleased to welcome the return of Jim Gaudet and the Railroad Boys to our stage. Their modern, yet so classic and nostalgic hillbilly-edged music, makes one feel as if they’re traveling in time, maybe back to Louisiana of 1963.

The Railroad Boys philosophy is the basic belief that audience participation leads to a deeper and more meaningful connection. It is typical to hear the band's audience enthusiastically whooping it up during songs like their signature “shout along” titled "So Far So Good," or maybe dancing to “If It Ain’t Cajun”. The RR Boy's closeness with their listeners is obvious no matter where they perform. They consistently bridge the gap between themselves and their audience, essentially creating one big “down home” family who've been brought together by their shared experience through Jim and The RR Boys songs and musical stories.