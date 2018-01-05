start title end
spacer Aftonarrow Closed Otselic Valleyarrow Closed spacer

Police release details surrounding trooper struck by vehicle

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 5th, 2018

BINGHAMTON – On Wednesday, New York State Police released additional details in regards to the trooper that was struck by a suspect's vehicle in Binghamton on Tuesday.

According to a release from New York State Police Troop C Commander Major William F. McEvoy, at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers initiated the pursuit of a 2017 Ford Fusion on Mitchell Avenue in the City of Binghamton.

Police say the vehicle was operated by James A. Giacalone, 36, of Glen Aubrey, NY, who was wanted on an active warrant of arrest.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 31% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook