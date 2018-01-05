Police release details surrounding trooper struck by vehicle

BINGHAMTON – On Wednesday, New York State Police released additional details in regards to the trooper that was struck by a suspect's vehicle in Binghamton on Tuesday.

According to a release from New York State Police Troop C Commander Major William F. McEvoy, at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers initiated the pursuit of a 2017 Ford Fusion on Mitchell Avenue in the City of Binghamton.

Police say the vehicle was operated by James A. Giacalone, 36, of Glen Aubrey, NY, who was wanted on an active warrant of arrest.