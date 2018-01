AFTON – New York State Police announced Thursday the arrest of an Afton man who stands accused of stealing $25,000 worth of farm equipment.

Roland W. Cross, 65, of Afton was arrested on Monday, January 1 and charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree, a class D felony, after allegedly stealing farm equipment from a residence in the Town of Hamden in Delaware County on December 23.