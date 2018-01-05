Norwich plagued by turnovers in road loss to Saints

Submitted Photo, Tracy Vinal

BINGHAMTON – Norwich has not seen the playing surface for competition since December 21, a game which they topped the defending Class C state champions of Moravia. The Saints of Seton Catholic Central are coming off a three game tournament stretch where they were handed two losses in the national division.

The time off for Norwich was very apparent during Thursday’s 80-48 loss between the two as the Purple Tornado committed 21 turnovers throughout the course of the contest. The Saints took full advantage of the road team’s miscues, coverting a good chunk of them into 23 points at the other end.

“We have no excuses,” said Norwich’s assistant coach Tom Collier when asked if the long span of no play contributed to the teams play. “

Norwich struck first with a bucket from Michael Carson but Seton’s Peter Hartrick immediately answered with a three. That is how the rest of the first quarter went. One team scored, the other responded. The first eight minutes ended with Seton having a small five point advantage.