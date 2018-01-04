Republican Harry Wilson opts out of NY governor’s race

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — There’s one less name on the list of possible Republican challengers to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Former investment manager Harry Wilson announced his decision not to run Monday on Facebook. The 46-year-old Westchester County resident cited his family and four daughters and said he can’t commit the time needed to campaign or run the state.

“Faced with the difficult choice of being a great governor and inadequate father, or a good father who doesn’t run for office ... I have to choose the latter,” he said.