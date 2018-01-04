Meigs breaks school scoring record in Vikings win over Afton

AFTON – Amber Meigs scored 20 points to lead Otselic Valley to a win over Afton on the the road on Wednesday. With her game total, Meigs will now be enshrined in the Vikings record books as she became the school’s girls basketball scoring record.

The previous record was 1,367 over a varsity career. Now the senior holds the tally at 1,372 with a good amount of basketball still to be played in her final season of play.

The two teams went back and forth over the first two quarters with Otselic Valley holding a slight 10-7 lead after one. The Crimson Knights pulled within one point before the intermission.