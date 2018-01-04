Norwich’s Rifanburg and Slater lead Tornado wrestlers in senior night win

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Norwich celebrated their two seniors before Wednesday’s night match against Chenango Forks.

Starting at 170 pounds, Norwich’s first senior Ty Rifanburg took to the mat against Forks’ Jeremiah Allen. A few shots were taking by both wrestlers, but neither landed anything in the first minute on the mat. Allen landed a shot with :30 seconds left, but Rifanburg was able to avoid the needed position for Allen to receive the points.

In the second period, Ty finished a two second near pin for the first points of the match. THe rest of the period was pretty a stalled match.

In the third, Rifanburg’s started on the bottom but was able to get a reversal on Allen for another two points, giving home a 4-0 decision in his senior night match.

At the 182 weight class, Norwich’s other senior wrestler Brennan Slater took on the Blue Devils Braxton Stout-Moran. Both wrestlers tried to gain good head position before taking a shot on their opponent.

with :30 remaining in the first period, Slater landed the first shot but both wrestlers landed out of bounds, resulting in no points for either.

Slater scored the first points of the match by escaping the grasp of Stout-Moran then immediately landing a take down. He followed it with a 3-count near fall before the end of the second period.