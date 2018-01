ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will propose a new regulation covering truck rentals and create a three-digit tip line to fight terror.

The Democrat in his State of the State address on Wednesday said he will propose legislation to require people renting heavy vehicles to present a driver's license plus an additional form of identification. The law would only pertain to vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds, like larger rental trucks.