GE/Unison donates Parade of Lights float winnings to Chenango United Way

After GE/Unison's 2017 Parade of Lights float took first place in the adults float division, GE/Unison's site manager requested its winnings be donated to the Chenango United Way. Constructors of the GE/Unison float are pictured here presenting a $100 check to Liz Monaco of the Chenango United Way, who said the donation puts the Chenango United Way $9,999 away from meeting their 2017 campaign goal. Monaco added that people are allowed to continue donating through January 15, so long as payments are made in check and dated December 31, 2017. Pictured from left to right: Parade of Lights Coordinator Mike McCormack, Chenango United Way Executive Director Liz Monaco, and GE/Unison staff: Dan Ketchum, Paul Williams, John Bassett, Nick Gates, Jon Holden, and Alex Berner. (Grady Thompson photo)