St. Baldrick's begins recruiting shavees for 2018 event

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – As the bitter cold has everyone looking ahead to the end of winter and the beginning of spring, local St. Baldrick's organizers are recruiting shavees for its 14th annual Norwich St. Baldrick's event steadily approaching on March 24.

So far, the Norwich St. Baldrick's 2018 campaign has already raised nearly $6,000 thanks to sponsors and initial fundraisers, but event organizer A. Jones noted that over 90 percent of the money raised each year is on the heads of shavees.

"It's an event that we've gotten a tremendous amount of community and area support from, but it's a large mission and we want to continue expanding it, we want it to be bigger and bigger each year," said Jones.