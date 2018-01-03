Oxford falls short to Eagles, placing second in the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club Tournament

Submitted Photo, Karri Beckwith

ONEONTA – Following a 30 points performance by Jacob Murrer in the opening round, Oxford faced Chenango County’s Gilbertsville-Mount Upton in the finals of the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club Holiday Tournament last week.

Murrer’s career-high 30 points came in the game against Schenevus on Wednesday, December 27. His field goals were from everywhere on the floor as his finished transition layups, created by the rebounding and out-letting efforts of Jason Davis and C.J. Smith, while his three-point shot was also deadly.

While Murrer led all scorers, Davis and Smith both recorded double-doubles. Davis finished the game with 12 points and 14 boards while Smith contributed 11 points and pulled in 13 rebounds.