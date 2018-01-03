Norwich sting Yellowjackets en route to fourth win of season

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – The Lady Purple Tornado haven’t had the easiest of paths to start their 2017-2018 season. In just the second game of the season, they faced the Sabers of Susquehanna Valley, runners-ups in last year’s sectional finals. Last week in their fourth game of the schedule, Norwich faced Westhill in the opening round of the More Than A Game Holiday Classic.

Westhill, currently ranked number four in the NY State Rankings, held Norwich to 9 points in the first half. Norwich shook off the first half and came out to play an evenly matched second half against the Lady Warriors but the 17 point deficit from the first half was too much for the Purple, sending them to face Hannibal in the consolation game.

In the contest against Westhill, Norwich received 13 points from Abby Flynn while Nicole Jeffrey chipped in with nine and Halea Eaton added eight.

The following day, the Lady Tornado took a three point lead into the break against the Hannibal Warriors. When they came out from the intermission, Norwich turned on the scoring. The Purple dropped a 15 point third quarter as they were able to distance themselves from the Lady Warriors. In fact, the defensive effort from Norwich held Hannibal to a 12 point half while Norwich added another 11 in the fourth on their way to a 52-35 win in the consolation game over the Section III opponent.