Marauders lose another close one to division leader Holland Patent

HOLLAND PATENT – Before their game with Holland Patent on Tuesday, Sherburne-Earlville had played in nine games with seven being decided by a difference of nine points or less. Tuesday’s game added yet another one to this category.

However, the Marauders were on the losing end of this one as the division leader Golden Knights topped the visiting team 59-56.

The contest for S-E was a tale of two halves. The first half was the story of missed shots and committed too many turnovers.

Despite outscoring the Golden Knights in the first eight minutes of play, the Marauders miscues allowed for a 21 point quarter by Holland Patent in the second.

“We didn’t play well in the first half,” said Sherburne-Earlville head coach Kevin Vibbard. Holland Patent is in first place in our division as they are undefeated in the league. You can’t beat a good basketball team only playing a half of basketball.”